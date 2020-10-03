‘Planning of Chandigarh resonates with Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy’

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, the tourism department of the Chandigarh administration organised a lecture on the theme ‘Chandigarh–celebrating Gandhian values’.

An online presentation was made by Deepika Gandhi, director, Le Corbusier Centre, on how the city relates it to the philosophy and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. “The statute of land of Chandigarh by Le Corbusier clearly states that the city is made to provide all amenities to the poorest of the poor to lead a dignified life, resonating the Mahatma’s philosophy of catering to the lowest category of citizens for betterment of the country,” she said.

She added that the provision of ample schools and colleges from the very inception of the city addressed Gandhi’s concerns that the salvation of the country was through education. The planning of the sectors was on the lines of a mini village, trying to recreate the mohalla, which was the essence of rural life in India, she said, adding that Chandigarh was neither a show of power nor a mere symbol of Western planning, but a product of the Indian ethos.

Online interfaith prayer meeting held by PU

Chandigarh: The Department of Gandhian Studies of Panjab University (PU) in collaboration with the Bodhicitta Centre organised an interfaith and inter-religious online prayer meeting to mark Gandhi Jayanti on Friday.

A second online special lecture event was organised in collaboration with the Panjab University Alumni Association on ‘Sustainable lifestyle in a pandemic world: A Gandhian approach’.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said, “At a time when the nation is preparing to respond to the direct health impacts of a pandemic, those of us who work on reducing violence and preventing conflict are also feeling the heat. The pandemic is already producing knock-on effects for safety at the individual level, the community level, as well as on international levels.”

Professor Nawal Kishore Ambasht said he was fortunate enough to see Gandhi in person while he was on a peace mission in Noakhali. He asked the teachers to reintroduce Gandhian philosophy as a concept for values, life and thought, attitude of mind, living together and especially of peace.