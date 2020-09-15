Plastic waste management bylaws: Chandigarh MC seeks suggestions from public

The municipal corporation has sought suggestions and objections from the general public and other stakeholders on draft Chandigarh plastic waste management bylaws 2020.

The UT administration had notified the draft in July this year. People can submit their suggestions/ objections in the MC commissioner’s office from September 16 to September 25.

The MC will implement the rules after the approval of the administrator. Some of the elements have already been incorporated in the MC waste segregation process, others will be implemented with this notification.

As per the draft rules, “Every plastic waste generator will have to segregate the waste at the source and plastic wastes shall be stored separately from other kinds of wastes within the premises of the waste generator. This responsibility shall fall upon the occupier or manager of the premises. The aforementioned entities shall hand over such segregated plastic waste to the collection agency designated/authorised by the MC.”

Every person responsible for organising an event in open space, which involves service of foodstuff in plastic or multi-layered packaging, will have to segregate and manage the waste generated during such events following the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, or the amendments from time to time.

Waste generators will even have to pay plastic waste management user fees as stipulated by the MC from time to time.

Special drives will be conducted by the MC for bulk generators of solid waste such as cinema halls, hotels, educational institutions, shopping halls, hostels, and schools.

The door-to-door segregation started by the MC last year in October had come to a grinding halt after the Covid pandemic spread in March this year. Even before that, the civic body was faltering to achieve waste segregation.