PM's ego stopping him from solving farmers' issue despite deaths: Sukhbir

PM’s ego stopping him from solving farmers’ issue despite deaths: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal chief joins followers in paying tributes to Sikh priest who committed suicide at Singhu border.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal join followers of Sikh priest Baba Ram Singh in paying tributes at Nanaksar Gurdwara at Singhra village of Karnal district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal joined followers of Baba Ram Singh at Nanaksar Gurdwara at Singhra village of Karnal district on Thursday to pay tributes to the religious leader who committed suicide at Singhu border in support of the farmers’ agitation.

Baba Ram Singh, 65, shot himself in his car at Delhi’s Singhu border on Wednesday evening after accusing the Centre of insensitivity towards the farmers protesting against the three new farm laws for the past 22 days.

Badal said, “Ram Singh ji was known for his lifelong contribution towards humanity. He had been visiting Delhi regularly and was in deep pain due to the insensitivity of the government towards the farmers. Nobody was listening to them so he took the extreme step.”

Also read: ‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: Supreme Court hears plea seeking removal of protesting farmers from Delhi borders



“I cannot understand why the ego of our Prime Minister is stopping him from solving this issue despite the supreme sacrifice of Baba Ram Singh and around 30 other farmers who lost their lives during this agitation,” the former deputy chief minister of Punjab said.



He said that the farmers did not want the legislation but the Prime Minister and home minister were adamant and imposing it on them.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, one of the oldest allies of the BJP, made a U-turn and snapped ties with the National Democratic Alliance in September with Harsimrat quitting as Union minister as protests picked up against the three farm laws that seek to liberalise the agriculture sector.

The cremation of Baba Ram Singh will be held on Friday so that more followers can attend the last rites, gurdwara sources said.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the village to deal with any untoward incident, Karnal deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajiv Kumar said.

