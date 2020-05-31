Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PM’s open letter to people a nasty joke: Jakhar

PM’s open letter to people a nasty joke: Jakhar

He said that people across the country and all the state governments were seeking financial help from the Union government, but the PM is unaware of the realities

Updated: May 31, 2020 01:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar termed the open letter written to the people of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completion of one year of his government “a nasty joke”.

He said that people across the country and all the state governments were seeking financial help from the Union government, but the PM is unaware of the realities. “Due to continuous lockdown for two-and-a-half months, it has become difficult for every section of the society to manage the capital to meet their daily needs. The state governments are also in a severe economic crisis as their sources of income were nosediving. In such a situation, everyone was expecting some relief from the PM,” Jakhar said.

He said the “so-called” package of Rs 20 lakh crore had nothing to do with farmers and people of the low-income group. The economy of the country was in dire straits and the Union government was on a completely disoriented path which had no policy or intention to lead the country, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Captain Amarinder Singh warns China against bid to intrude into Indian territory
May 31, 2020 02:09 IST
CBI arrests fraudster declared ‘dead’ 30 years ago in Patiala
May 31, 2020 02:03 IST
Trader contracts virus, Amritsar’s new cloth market shuts again
May 31, 2020 01:58 IST
SAD to launch state-wide stir if free power to farmers goes
May 31, 2020 01:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.