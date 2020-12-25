Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / PM SVANidhi Yojana: banks to organise camps to help vendors in Ludhiana get loans

PM SVANidhi Yojana: banks to organise camps to help vendors in Ludhiana get loans

Officials said that only vendors who register with MC can get Rs 10,000 loan under the scheme

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

With vendors facing problems availing loans under the PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi Scheme (SVANidhi Yojana), municipal commissioner Pardeeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with vendors’ associations and representatives of different banks on Thursday evening.

It was decided that the banks will now organise camps to help vendors get loans. Officials said that only vendors who register with MC can get Rs 10,000 loan under the scheme. So far, 8,100 vendors have submitted their application.

President of Rehri Phari association, Tiger Singh, said, “The vendors are facing problems in availing the loans under the scheme. Due to this, we approached the MC commissioner.”

During the meeting, the vendors also demanded that MC should establish vending zones in the city at the earliest. The local bodies department has notified 64 vending zone sites in the city in the first phase of the project. The project has been hanging fire for over six years.

“We are conducting meetings with the representatives of different banks to facilitate the availing of loans by vendors under the scheme. As the local bodies department has notified the vending zone sites in the city in the first phase, a meeting in this regard will be held in the next week, so that the process can be initiated,” Sabharwal said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP will ‘show stellar performance in TN,’ says Javadekar; evades questions on AIADMK alliance
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Theft case filed after 100 kg gold kept under CBI’s lock and key goes missing
by Divya Chandrababu
Defying police deployment, Uttarakhand farmers march towards Delhi
by HT Correspondent
MNS workers vandalise Amazon godowns in Pune, Mumbai
by Naresh Kamath

latest news

Charitable institutions to be exempted from property tax: Chandigarh MC
by Munieshwer A Sagar
Man kills 9-year-old, sets body on fire in Maidan Garhi, arrested
by Karn Pratap Singh
Soon, smoother ride to Mayur Vihar from Noida
by Ashish Mishra
Shamsur Rahman Faruqi (1935-2020)‘Link uniting old, new cultures’: Tributes pour in for literary icon
by Mayank Austen Soofi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.