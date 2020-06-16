Poet Seerat Kaur Gill’s poem ‘Diamonds on Earth’ encourages women to achieve their potential

Sections
She says that her writing is inspired by her grandfather and her mother

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:24 IST

By Aishwarya Khosla, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The poet dedicates her latest work to her daughters. (PHOTO: IMAGESBAZAAR/FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY )

Columnist and poet Seerat Kaur Gill’s latest audio-visual poem ‘Diamonds on Earth’ is a clarion call to women encouraging them to achieve their potential despite living in a patriarchal society that still mourns the birth of a girl child.

Poet Seerat Kaur Gill ( HT PHOTO )

The poem, which was published on YouTube and Facebook in collaboration with ‘Sounds of Sahit’, urges women to not let the society stunt their ambition or impugn their worth. Gill writes, “Do sone de kadde pa o hathkadi pahnonge, tu sone warg khud nu banona aa, Oh shayad teri kadar na paa sakan dhiye, par tu apna mul app hi pana hai (They will give you two gold bangles to imprison you like handcuffs, but you must polish yourself like gold; they may not understand your worth but you must determine your own value)’

On her inspiration for the poem, the 32-year-old poet, says, “The cause is close to my heart. It is a gift for my two daughters aged seven and two.”

On her tryst with Punjabi poetry, Gill says she was inspired by the writings of her grandfather Gurnam Singh Tir, a humorist and writer of the popular ‘Chacha Chandigarhia’ column, and her mother Bubbu Tir.



Her writings primarily focus on women-centric issues. “I don’t write poetry very often. But when I do, it is in Punjabi and on subjects close to my heart.

Gill has penned around eight poems so far and plans to release an anthology someday.

