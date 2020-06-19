Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Poetic vision of Tagore, Iqbal in focus during webinar at PU

The webinar was organised by the department of Urdu of Panjab University

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

A national webinar on the poetic visions of Rabindra Nath Tagore and Allama Iqbal was organised by the department of Urdu of Panjab University on Friday.

In his keynote address, Mumbai-based writer Shamin Tariq said that both Iqbal and Tagore were poets of humanity and nationalism. Both of them remained close to the ground realities of life faced by people in the country.

Shamin Tariq said that Iqbal appreciated internal beauty rather than the artificial cosmetic appearance. Iqbal’s philosophy of Khudi was based on the upliftment of the thought process of each and every individual.

Coordinator of the department of Urdu Ali Abbas said that both Iqbal and Tagore were great poets. They enriched the poetic traditions of India in a big way. Ali Abbas said that Tagore’s “Ekla Chalo Re” and Iqbal’s “Sare Jahan Se Accha” accelerated the pace of our freedom struggle towards total Independence.



