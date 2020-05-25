Police beat up on-call cardiologist in Srinagar, say doctor manhandled policeman

The complainant, Dr Syed Maqbool, was crossing Hawal Chowk when he was stopped by a policeman and asked to take a different route. (HT PHOTO )

A senior cardiologist at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital has alleged that he was harassed and beaten up by the police while he was en route to the hospital on May 23. The police have launched an enquiry while maintaining that the doctor had manhandled the policeman on duty.

The complainant, Dr Syed Maqbool, was crossing Hawal Chowk when he was stopped by a policeman and asked to take a different route. The doctor showed him his I-card and the hospital’s duty roster to show that he was the cardiologist on call that day but to no avail.

“On May 23, I was the cardiologist on call for SMHS and all other associated hospitals. I requested the policeman to allow me to pass as I was already getting late due to a traffic jam. However, the cop started abusing me. I got off my vehicle and asked him to confer with someone at his office, which enraged the policeman further. He started hitting me with his baton. In the meantime,

the station house officer (SHO) arrived and dragged me to the policestation,’’ said Dr Maqbool.

POLICEMAN LIKENED DOCTORS TO THIEVES: DOCTOR

“On reaching the police station, the policeman took away my phone and the identity card. I repeatedly requested him to allow me to call my head of department and medical college principal as I was to deal with all emergency cases but the officer said all doctors were thieves who thrive by selling duplicate medicines and taking commission.”

“It was only after I apologised that I was allowed to call my colleague and ask him to depute someone else. I was let go after my brother submitted a bond. My vehicle is still in police custody.’’

Dr Maqbool alleged that the SHO warned him not to tell anybody about me being taken into police custody.

‘OFFICER THREATENED TO STRIP ME NAKED’

“The officer was extremely rude and threatened to strip me naked. I was harassed while performing my duty amid the Covid-19 pandemic.’’

Upon being released, instead of going to home, Dr Maqbool walked six kilometers to the hospital and performed two angioplasties.

“I am a senior interventional cardiologist who has represented state and country at multiple and national and international forums with multiple awards to my credit and if this is how I am treated by the police, I shudder to think what will become of my juniors. All of this while the world is dealing with a deadly disease that is killing thousands of people everyday,’’ he said.

On being questioned about the manhandling charges, the cardiologist categorically refuted the charges: “The police ae lying. There are CCTV cameras on Hawal chowk and the footage will reveal the truth. Should I be found guilty, I am ready to face punishment. However, the arrogant police officer must be brought to book,’’ he said.

DOCTORS DEMORALISED, THREATEN STRIKE

Srinagar Medical College principal Dr Samia Rashid said she had taken up the issue with all top officials of the administration who had promised that action will be taken against the offending officer.

“The doctor was on call and still he was stopped and jailed. This issue has demoralised our doctors, especially those on the frontlines. We are willing to go on strike against the police’s treatment of doctors.’’

DOCTOR COMING FROM WRONG SIDE : POLICE

Srinagar SSP Haseeb Mughal said the doctor had reportedly tried to manhandle the policeman.

“We had filed a complaint against the doctor after he reportedly manhandled a policeman who stopped him as he was coming from the wrong side. When the policeman stopped the doctor, he pushed the policemen saying he was in a hurry. Now, he has filed a complaint so I have asked the Hazratbal SP to investigate the matter. We have already taken legal cognisance of his misconduct,’’ the SSP said.

‘WON’T ALLOW ANYONE TO MISBEHAVE WITH JAWANS’

“If one of our jawans are found at fault, disciplinary action will be taken but at the same time we will not allow anybody to manhandle and misbehave with police personnel who are on duty 24/7.’’

The issue has created an uproar on the social media with many doctors saying frontline workers in Kashmir were being mistreated by the police.