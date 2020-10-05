Police clearance for visa, 14 Saanjh services through Mohali’s sewa kendras

Fourteen Saanjh services related to the department of home will now also be facilitated through Mohali district’s sewa kendras or service centres, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Monday.

Saanjh services as offered through Saanjh Kendras, which are platforms for partnership of the community with the police in planning and implementing locally relevant community oriented projects in Punjab.

The services now to be offered in sewa kendras will include acknowledgment of complaints, information of action taken on complaints, copies of first information report or daily diary register; untraced reports of traffic accidents, stolen vehicles and theft cases; no objection certificates (NOC) for loudspeakers, fairs, exhibitions, sports events; NOCs for pre -owned vehicles, police clearance for visa, and verification of character, tenants, employees and domestic help or servants.

The Saanjh kendras will continue to offer the services as before, Dayalan added.

Five other Saanjh services had been added earlier, including one from the department of local government and four from the department of home, taking the total number of services offered at the Saanjh Kendras to 19.

These included report of missing passport, mobile or other articles, cancellation of arms license and registration of street vendors.

The move is meant to promote Mission Fateh by decongesting offices during the pandemic and helping people avail of services at their doorsteps through the nearest sewa kendras.

It is to be noted that 272 services, including issuing of birth, caste, income or marriage certificates, application for arms license and its renewal etc are already being provided through the sewa kendras.