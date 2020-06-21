Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Police complaints via e-mail rose by 50% during lockdown in Ludhiana

CORONA EFFECT: Police are receiving at least 15 complaints daily since March 23 via e-mail against 10 earlier

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:49 IST

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police stations in the city, which used to witness a heavy footfall of people before lockdown, are now wearing a deserted look, as the people are choosing the electronic medium to register their complaints due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the data available with the police, police stations have witnessed a 50% increase in the complaints received by e-mail.

Police officers are also avoiding meeting people and appealing to them to drop their complaints in the complaint box installed outside the police chief’s office or using e-mail.

As per information, the police are receiving at least 15 complaints daily since March 23 via e-mail.



Before lockdown, the number of complaints received by police on e-mail was 10 daily, and most people used to visit police stations and the police commissioner’s office for lodging complaints.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said, “The police received 1,381 complaints via e-mail after March 22. Earlier, from January 1 to March 22, the police had received a total of 867 complaints.”

He added after the scrutiny of complaints, the complaints are marked to officers and police stations concerned.

“Complainants are informed about the progress on their complaints within 24 hours through e-mail and text messages. Complainants receive updates on their complaints regularly,” said the DCP.

“Most of the complaints the police are receiving on e-mail are regarding vehicle lifting, common frauds, land frauds and internet frauds, etc. In case of assault and other crimes, people call on the police,” he added.

He said, “As most of city residents have access to internet on their phones, they are lodging complaints on the Facebook page of police and also on the Twitter handle of the district police.”

To reduce crowding of police offices and stations, the police had requested people not to come to police offices and police stations, unless it is an emergency. The police had issued an email id cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in for people to lodge complaints.

The police have also installed boxes at the reception of the CP office and asked people to drop their complaints in the boxes.

