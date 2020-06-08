Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Police destroy 1.3 lakh litres of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

Police destroy 1.3 lakh litres of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

The police also seized eight drums and utensils used to prepare liquor from the spot

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 22:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Ludhiana, India - June 08, 2020: Anti smuggling wing of police destroying illicit country made liquor near Sutlej river in Ludhiana on Monday, June 08, 2020. (Photo Hindustan Times)

The anti-smuggling wing of the police commissionerate destroyed 1.3 lakh litres of country-made illicit liquor, which was recovered from banks of the Sutlej near Razapur village on Sunday. The police also seized eight drums and utensils used to prepare liquor from the spot.

Inspector Yashpal Sharma, in-charge of the cell, said police conducted a raid following a tip-off that bootleggers were brewing illicit liquor on the banks of Sutlej, following which they conducted a raid.

He added the bootleggers, however, managed to escape, but the police recovered the liquor.

He added on Saturday also, the police destroyed 25,000 litres of illicit liquor at Razapur village. The police have destroyed 1.66 lakh litres of illicit liquor during the past three days.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala reports 91 fresh Covid-19 cases, state’s tally crosses 2000-mark
Jun 08, 2020 23:00 IST
Stop misleading people over prasad distribution: Capt to Akalis
Jun 08, 2020 22:58 IST
Residents in Ludhiana may face shortage of milk as milkmen announce strike from June 11
Jun 08, 2020 22:58 IST
Bengal extends lockdown restriction in containment zones till June 30
Jun 08, 2020 22:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.