Police handled situation with great restraint: Haryana DGP  

He said field units had tried to prevent farmers coming from Punjab from entering Haryana in a restrained manner at the district border points and had set up barriers to stop movement.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

In view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call by the farmers’ organisations, Haryana Police advised citizens to avoid travelling to Delhi on National Highway No 10 (Hisar-Rohtak-Delhi) and National Highway 44 (Ambala-Panipat-Delhi). (HT photo)

Director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Thursday said farmers marching towards the Capital had resorted to stone pelting, damaged private and police vehicles and injured several police personnel.

Yadava said field units had tried to prevent farmers coming from Punjab from entering Haryana in a restrained manner at the district border points and had set up barriers to stop movement. However, the agitating farmers damaged the police barricades and proceeded ahead.

“Acting with restraint, the police did not use force on the agitating farmers. On the contrary, the farmers took an aggressive stand and tried to disturb the law and order by pelting stones at the police in many places. Not only were a number of police personnel injured but police and private vehicles were also damaged,” he said.

In view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call by the farmers’ organisations, Haryana Police advised citizens to avoid travelling to Delhi on National Highway No 10 (Hisar-Rohtak-Delhi) and National Highway 44 (Ambala-Panipat-Delhi). The DGP said that the general public will be inconvenienced on the routes leading to Delhi, especially between Panipat-Karnal, Karnal-Kurukshetra and Kurukshetra-Ambala.

