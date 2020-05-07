Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Police launches STOP portal to monitor people entering SBS Nagar

Police launches STOP portal to monitor people entering SBS Nagar

Medical team at checkpoints will check travellers and details of each person will be filed through the portal

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/SBS Nagar

SSP Alka Meena (from left) launching the online portal with DSP Deepika Singh; DSP (HQ) Navneet Kaur Gill and SP Wazir Singh Khaira. (HT PHOTO )

The district police on Thursday launched the online portal, STOP (Surveillance of Travellers’ Online Portal) Covid-19 on Thursday to monitor people entering Punjab and its districts to ensure they are medically checked and their details maintained on one platform.

Senior superintendent of police, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Alka Meena said the portal will help the police keep an eye on persons with travel history from other states or districts.

On how the system will work, she said the medical team at checkpoints will check travellers and details of each person will be filed through the portal. Fourteen inter-district checkpoints where this portal has been made functional with the help of tabs will maintain data on the entrants, Meena added.

As details of all entrants will be available on one platform, authorities will then be able to screen or quarantine every entrant in their districts.



Since the inter-state movement of people has increased, it is important to ensure that no person goes unchecked and is examined and quarantined appropriately to stop the spread of Covid-19 in the district, said deputy superintendent of police and nodal officer for Covid-19, Deepika Singh.

Superintendent of police (detective) Wazir Singh Khaira said that this initiative will enable documentation work and surveillance by the police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 16:46 IST
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
May 07, 2020 16:09 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

UK economy faces deepest recession as PM Boris Johnson mulls ease in curbs
May 07, 2020 17:08 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank declares 10% pay cut for staff with over Rs 25 lakh annual salary
May 07, 2020 17:05 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: UN expects a global baby boom led by India due to Covid-19 lockdowns and all the latest news
May 07, 2020 17:01 IST
Hollywood review: New Netflix series is a ludicrous version of La La Land
May 07, 2020 17:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.