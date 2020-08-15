Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Police medal for 12 Haryana cops

Police medal for 12 Haryana cops

On the eve of Independence Day, 12 Haryana Police officials have been selected for the President’s police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Arshinder Singh Chawla will be awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service (HT PHOTO)

On the eve of Independence Day, 12 Haryana Police officials have been selected for the President’s police medal for distinguished service and police medal for meritorious service.

Police spokesperson said that Arshinder Singh Chawla, ADGP administration, will be awarded the President’s police medal for distinguished service, while 11 other cops have been selected for the police medal for meritorious service.

The police medal for meritorious service will be awarded to Ram Lal (inspector, Chandigarh), Rakesh Mani (sub-inspector, Rohtak), Mohinder Singh (SI, Panchkula), Jagdish Parshad (SI, Madhuban), Ravinder Singh (SI, Rewari), Nihal Singh (SI, Faridabad), Maha Singh (SI, Panchkula), Ram Kumar (SHO, traffic, Shahzadpur, Ambala), Karambir Singh (ASI, cyber cell, Karnal), Rajesh Kumar (ASI, crime, Panchkula) and Shiv Kumar (ASI, state crime bureau, Panchkula).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Immigration fraud: Two booked for duping Sonepat man
Aug 15, 2020 01:09 IST
Welfare of farmers and poor is top priority of government: Dushyant
Aug 15, 2020 01:07 IST
Terminated physical training instructors take out protests in Haryana
Aug 15, 2020 01:05 IST
Police medal for 12 Haryana cops
Aug 15, 2020 01:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.