Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Police Reforms Commission meets FOSWAC over neighbourhood safety

Chandigarh: Police Reforms Commission meets FOSWAC over neighbourhood safety

Police panel member KB Singh said that the focus of the police will be to ensure a cordial and cooperative environment in its day-to-day functioning.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 01:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

For better coordination between the police and public, the Police Reforms Commission held a meeting with more than 50 members of Federation of Sector Welfare Associations Chandigarh (FOSWAC) here on Sunday.

The meeting was presided by former inspector general of police and single member of the reforms panel KB Singh at a park in Sector 21-C.

FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu said, “The police need to hold regular DSP and SHO-level meetings with the RWAs of the area so that the residents can be their eyes and ears. The police also need to check the drug menace in the area.”

Chief patron of FOSWAC, RC Nayyar added that coordination between the police forces needs to be strengthened to flush out criminals from the tricity.



Seeking proper revival of the beat system, FOSWAC executive member Pardeep Chopra said the police need to ensure that cops check on the senior citizens living in their area. FOSWAC secretary Ranvinder Singh Gill suggested that a block watch be established with the cooperation between members of the RWAs and police to keep a check on neighborhoods. FOSWAC advisor Kamaljit Singh Panchhi added that RWA members can be given limited powers of issuing challans to offenders.

KB Singh said that the focus of the police will be to ensure a cordial and cooperative environment in its day-to-day functioning. “The mechanism to deal with public grievances with respect to the police department will also be streamlined. Keeping pace with the latest technological advancements, the police telecommunication network will be upgraded,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by deputy superintendent of police Ram Gopal and the local station house officer and beat staff of the Sector 19 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SII seeks emergency use authorisation for Covishield in India
Dec 07, 2020 00:42 IST
Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 06, 2020 23:35 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Low turnout at Dadar as most watch tribute ceremony to Dr Ambedkar live
Dec 07, 2020 01:24 IST
324 new cases surface in Chandigarh tricity area, five dead
Dec 07, 2020 01:20 IST
5 medical colleges to allot seats to kin of deceased Covid warriors
Dec 07, 2020 01:15 IST
People reuse giant skeleton Halloween prop as Christmas decoration
Dec 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.