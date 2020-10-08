Police rule out foul play in ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar’s death in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh director general of police Sanjay Kundu paying tributes to former governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex-CBI director Ashwani Kumar before the cremation at Sanjauli in Shimla on Thursday. Kumar was also a former Himachal Pradesh Police chief. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Thursday ruled out any foul play in the death of former Nagaland governor and CBI chief Ashwani Kumar, 69, at his Shimla house on Wednesday.

State director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu said, “There is no foul play. The family is also not suspecting any foul play. He has indicated in the suicide note that he is ending his life due to illness and of his free will.”

Kundu said the crime site was minutely photographed and the forensic science lab team had gathered evidence. “Police are recording statements of witnesses, including family members. We will be conducting and requesting proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.”

Police sources said Kumar was under depression and was being treated. “The bouts of depression had increased as he was stuck in Mumbai with is son who works in a multinational firm during the lockdown.

DISEASE AND DISABILITIES CITED IN NOTE

Kumar, a former Nagaland governor and Central Bureau of Investigation director, was remembered as “an outstanding professional” but his committing suicide in a room of his three-storeyed house at Brockhurst Colony in Shimla on Wednesday evening came as a shock.

Family sources said Kumar, who was known to be soft-spoken, had gone for a walk on Mall Road on Wednesday evening. On returning, Ashwani bolted the door of his room from inside. Family members broke it open at night when they did not get any response only to find his body hanging.

Ashwani left a brief suicide note in which he did not blame anyone for his condition. Rather, he cited his ill-health for taking the extreme step. “There is no point living with disease and disabilities. My soul embarks on a new journey. My body should be donated to a hospital for experiments,” reads the suicide note.

Ashwani asked is family members not to follow any rituals or hold ceremonies after his death.

The body was, however, taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College for autopsy from where it was taken for cremation at Sanjauli.

Ashwani Kumar, the 1973-batch Indian Police Service officer, left behind a note for his family, citing his ill-health for taking the extreme step. ( HT Photo )

CONGRESS LEADERS, COPS AT CREMATION

The cremation was attended by senior police officials and Congress leader Mukesh Agnihotri, Nadaun MLA Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and former parliamentary secretary Rohit Thakur.

Terming Kumar an inspiration, Kundu said, “The Himachal Pradesh Police are shocked and it is an irreparable loss for us.”

“Ashwani ji was an outstanding officer and hard task master, he has contributed a lot to the police force,” said retired additional director general of police KS Sadyal, 64.