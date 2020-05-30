Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Police station declared ‘out of bounds’ after cop tests positive for Covid-19 in J&K’s Kathua

The women police station will lodge complaints in the meantime

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:07 IST

By Press Trust Of India, Press Trust of India

(Representational Image (HT File Photo) )

A police station in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was declared ‘out of bounds’ on Saturday after a policeman posted there tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

Kathua senior superintendent of police Shailendra Mishra said the police station was closed for visitors and would remain ‘out of bounds’ till the time all personnel deployed there test negative for the virus.

“The women police station, Kathua, will take complaints till then,” he said.

The policeman, who tested positive, is asymptomatic, the officer added.



Kathua district development commissioner OP Bhagat said with the addition of the latest case, the total number of coronavirus patients in the district had risen to 66.

Sixty-two of the patients were travelers, who had returned from outside the Union Territory, he said, adding that 19 of the patients had recovered.

