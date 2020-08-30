Police stops protest against hefty school fees in Chandigarh

Police stopped a planned protest against schools charging exorbitant fees during the pandemic months at Sukhna lake on Sunday morning.

The protesters had planned to cycle all the way to the UT adviser’s house in Sector 7. Around eight protesters were detained by the police and their bicycles were taken to the Sector 3 police station. The protest was planned by a body, ‘Parents Unity for Justice’.

At around 10am, the members started congregating near Sukhna lake, before the police stepped in. One of the members, Kuldeep Kumar, said, “Only a few members had gathered, and we were maintaining social distancing and wearing masks, but the police stopped us.” He added that the body is not against charging fees during the lockdown, but it should be reduced keeping in mind the hardships being faced by people.

Police said they had detained a few of the protesters and let them go after a few hours with their bicycles.