Home / Chandigarh / Police team responding to complaint attacked by pitbull in Bathinda

A police team had to run for shelter after a ferocious pet pitbull attacked them at Telian Wala Mohalla here on Wednesday night.Kotwali police station officiating-in-charge...

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Bathinda

A police team had to run for shelter after a ferocious pet pitbull attacked them at Telian Wala Mohalla here on Wednesday night.

Kotwali police station officiating-in-charge Gurmeet Singh said an emergency call was received about a group of residents engaging in hooliganism and troubling women in the locality. A team led by sub-inspector (SI) Amritpal Singh reached on the spot, the rowdy group objected to the police’s intervention and allegedly manhandled the cops on duty. In the meantime, one of the accused men’s dog attacked the cops and bit the SI.

The SI was rushed to a doctor. His condition is said to be stable, the official said.

The accused are one Mohan Lal and his wife Sudesh Rani, Sumit, Sahil and Bunty. They have been booked under Sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant), 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 148 (rioting) 149 (unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made.



