Poll expenditure limit for mayor revised in Haryana

The Haryana State Election Commission has increased the election expenditure limit for mayor to ₹22 lakh and members of MC to ₹5.5 lakh. The limit of members of municipal council and committee has been increased from to ₹3.3 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh, respectively.

Intensify challan drives: Haryana chief secy to DCs

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan has directed the DCs to authorise kanungos, patwaris and village secretaries to challan people not wearing masks in rural areas. The chief secretary also directed the DCs and SPs to increase the testing. He asked the police, urban local bodies and panchayat to implement the ‘Covid-19 appropriate behaviour’ campaign.