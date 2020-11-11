Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Poll expenditure limit for mayor revised in Haryana

Poll expenditure limit for mayor revised in Haryana

The Haryana State Election Commission has increased the election expenditure limit for mayor to ₹22 lakh and members of MC to ₹5.5 lakh. The limit of members of municipal...

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 02:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Haryana State Election Commission has increased the election expenditure limit for mayor to ₹22 lakh and members of MC to ₹5.5 lakh. The limit of members of municipal council and committee has been increased from to ₹3.3 lakh and ₹2.25 lakh, respectively.

Intensify challan drives: Haryana chief secy to DCs

Haryana chief secretary Vijai Vardhan has directed the DCs to authorise kanungos, patwaris and village secretaries to challan people not wearing masks in rural areas. The chief secretary also directed the DCs and SPs to increase the testing. He asked the police, urban local bodies and panchayat to implement the ‘Covid-19 appropriate behaviour’ campaign.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results Live: 223 seats declared, counting still on for 20, says EC
Nov 11, 2020 01:05 IST
Bihar taught world its first lesson in democracy, says PM Modi on BJP’s big win
Nov 11, 2020 02:37 IST
People of Bihar rejected politics of casteism, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Nov 11, 2020 00:22 IST
With votes still being counted, BJP, JD (U) leaders hold parleys at CM’s official residence
Nov 11, 2020 00:09 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: With superior poll strike rate, BJP may call the shots in NDA
Nov 11, 2020 02:41 IST
PM Modi: Bihar taught the world first lesson of democracy
Nov 11, 2020 02:31 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Five JD(U) ministers lose assembly elections
Nov 11, 2020 02:23 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: How women steered NDA towards majority
Nov 11, 2020 02:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.