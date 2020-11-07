Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Polling for Chandigarh Bar body completed, results on hold

Polling for Chandigarh Bar body completed, results on hold

The results were put on hold owing to a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Representative photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As many as 1,506 votes were polled for the elections of the Chandigarh District Bar Association that passed off peacefully. The results were put on hold owing to a stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Returning officer NK Kapil said out of the 2,749 total votes, only 1,506 votes were cast. “As per the high court directives, a separate ballot box was kept for the 69 votes under challenge. Out of these only 17 turned up to vote.”

The HC stay came on a petition by advocate Bhag Singh, who stated that names of 69 members could not be included in the voters list on the grounds that “they had availed of waiver in arrears of subscription, which according to the constitution of the DBA is not permissible.”

For the post of president, three advocates – Bhag Singh Suhag, Munish K Dewan and Neeraj Hans – are competing, while Amrit Veer Singh, Ankit Gupta and Palvinder Singh are in the fray for the post of vice-president.

There are two candidates, Gagan Aggarwal and Karamjeet Singh, for the post of secretary and for joint secretary, the competition was between Gurvinder Kaur and Pooja Rani. For the position of treasurer, Chandan Sharma and Vikas Sharma, are competing.

