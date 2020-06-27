Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Poor fiscal health to be in focus at Chandigarh MC House meet on June 29

Poor fiscal health to be in focus at Chandigarh MC House meet on June 29

The civic body also floated tenders for road recarpeting and maintenance works for the financial year 2020-2021.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Poor financial health of the municipal corporation will be top of the agenda when its General House meets through video-conferencing on June 29.

The MC revenue has taken a hit due to Covid-19 pandemic, and all development works are going to suffer because of lack of funds.

Against a budget of ₹1,472 crore for 2020-2021, the MC estimates to have revenue of ₹661 crore, ₹340 crores of which will be grand-in-aid from the UT administration. ₹321 crore is revised estimates for the MC revenue receipts.

RENTING OUT MAHILA BHAWAN



In a bid to raise revenue, the MC will be renting out Mahila Bhawan in Sector 38 to different art and cultural institutions. An agenda for the same will be put before the House.



According to the MC’s plan, the first floor will be rented out to literature and theatre academies. In lieu of this, the culture department will pay a rent of ₹2.5 lakh per month.

Also on agenda will be revision of tender conditions for advertisement on public toilets and rent waiver for the night food street in Sector 14.

TENDERS FOR ₹40-CRORE ROAD RECARPETING PROJECT FLOATED

Even though the municipal corporation will start road recarpeting work for 2020-2021 only after the monsoon ends, it initiated the process for allotting the work on Friday.

The civic body floated tenders for road recarpeting and maintenance works for the financial year 2020-2021. The tenders are worth around ₹40 crore. Under the head, 105 major and minor roads will be covered.

On 61 roads, major recarpeting work will be undertaken, while on 44, repair and maintenance work will be done. Widening of some of the existing roads will also be carried out.

Some of the UT roads that are up for recarpeting include V-6 road of Phases 1 and 2, Ram Darbar; V-5 road, Sector 56; V-3 road, Sector 55/56; V-3 road, Sector 53/54. Others are V-3, V-4, V-6 and parkings of Sectors 34, 35, 44, 45; V-3, V-4, V-5, V-6 and parkings of Sectors 37, 38,39, 40.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vini Mahajan replaces Karan Avtar to become Punjab’s first woman chief secy
Jun 27, 2020 01:45 IST
Students of Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology confused over e-exams
Jun 27, 2020 01:44 IST
Seven cops test positive for Covid-19 in Badlapur
Jun 27, 2020 01:34 IST
With only three plasma units left, PGIMER invites donors
Jun 27, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.