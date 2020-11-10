Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Post-matric scholarship scam report sought from Punjab: Centre to HC

Post-matric scholarship scam report sought from Punjab: Centre to HC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a report detailing the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for post-metric scholarship in Punjab has been...

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Centre on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a report detailing the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for post-metric scholarship in Punjab has been sought by the central government.

The Union ministry of social justice and empowerment told court that a written communiqué was sent to the Punjab government on August 31 this year, however, a response is still awaited.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, on September 4, a joint secretary-level committee was also set up to probe the alleged misappropriation. The report is still awaited, the ministry told the HC.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Punjab government are yet to submit their responses. Now, the plea will be taken up for hearing on January 27.



The response came to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking CBI probe into the scam. The plea was filed by Satbir Singh Walia, a Chandigarh resident, in September.

The central government-sponsored scheme is aimed at giving scholarships to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections so as to provide better opportunities for higher education.

The plea had demanded transfer of probe to CBI and registration of FIRs against the officials responsible for the embezzlement. Despite reports of embezzlement three years back, no action has been taken against anyone till date, the petitioner had alleged.

Centre and Punjab have appointed new teams to reinvestigate the matter. However, neither has clarified as to whose report will be deemed final and both are investigating on their own without lodging any FIRs, the petitioner added.

It seems both have no intentions to take any action against the people involved in the scam even as the report by additional chief secretary Kirpa Shankar Saroj, prima facie establishes that the scam did take place and there is involvement of high-level official among others, the petitioner said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:16 IST
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Nov 10, 2020 22:17 IST
IPL 2020 final live: Suryakumar’s run out gives DC a chance
Nov 10, 2020 22:16 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

22-year-old man booked for rape of minor wife
Nov 10, 2020 22:12 IST
Brand Yogi gets a boost as BJP warms up for 2022 UP elections with bypoll sweep
Nov 10, 2020 21:59 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Nov 10, 2020 21:56 IST
The big startup wave: Bollywood divas who mean business!
Nov 10, 2020 22:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.