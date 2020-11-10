Post-matric scholarship scam report sought from Punjab: Centre to HC

The Centre on Tuesday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that a report detailing the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for post-metric scholarship in Punjab has been sought by the central government.

The Union ministry of social justice and empowerment told court that a written communiqué was sent to the Punjab government on August 31 this year, however, a response is still awaited.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, on September 4, a joint secretary-level committee was also set up to probe the alleged misappropriation. The report is still awaited, the ministry told the HC.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Punjab government are yet to submit their responses. Now, the plea will be taken up for hearing on January 27.

The response came to a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking CBI probe into the scam. The plea was filed by Satbir Singh Walia, a Chandigarh resident, in September.

The central government-sponsored scheme is aimed at giving scholarships to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections so as to provide better opportunities for higher education.

The plea had demanded transfer of probe to CBI and registration of FIRs against the officials responsible for the embezzlement. Despite reports of embezzlement three years back, no action has been taken against anyone till date, the petitioner had alleged.

Centre and Punjab have appointed new teams to reinvestigate the matter. However, neither has clarified as to whose report will be deemed final and both are investigating on their own without lodging any FIRs, the petitioner added.

It seems both have no intentions to take any action against the people involved in the scam even as the report by additional chief secretary Kirpa Shankar Saroj, prima facie establishes that the scam did take place and there is involvement of high-level official among others, the petitioner said.