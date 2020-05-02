Postal deliveries, orders in Chandigarh down by 93% amid Covid-19 lockdown

As per the instructions of the Government of India, only 50% staff is coming to the post offices on a rotational basis. (Keshav Singh/HT)

As public movement has been restricted by the curfew, the postal services have taken a substantial hit in the city. The postal orders have gone down by 96% whereas postal deliveries have been reduced by 91%, taking the overall postal services down by 93% in a month itself.

In April only 6,230 speed posts, registered posts and parcels were booked at various post offices of the Chandigarh division, whereas in March this number was 1,58,180. In the lockdown period so far, only 25,424 postal orders have been delivered in the city in comparison to the 2,99,267 deliveries made in March.

The office of the senior superintendent of UT post office informed: “Customers are visiting the post offices for booking of essential items including life-saving medicines, Covid-19 related medicines, equipment and kits,” adding that, “the priority is given to booking and delivery of such items.”

“The delivery of mails has also been affected due to closure of various institutions and offices. However, delivery of medicines is being made on a priority basis. Other articles are delivered to the customers based on their suitability.”

DOOR-TO-DOOR ATM BY POSTMEN

In this hour of need, doorstep banking services are being provided through India Post Payments Bank, informed Manoj Kumar, senior superintendent of post offices, Chandigarh Postal Division. Aadhaar enabled payment service (AEPS) is another unique service being provided at doorsteps to the customer of any bank, using which they can withdraw money up to ₹10,000 provided Aadhar is linked to the bank account. “Amid the lockdown, an amount of ₹2,67,44,281 has been disbursed at doorsteps of beneficiaries using AEPS,” said Kumar.

WORKING WITH ONLY 50% STAFF

As per instructions of the Government of India, only 50% staff is attending the office on a rotational basis. There are 52 post offices under the Chandigarh division, with a staff strength of 634 people. “All post offices are functional and provide all kinds of services. Only two post offices in Dappar and Aerodrome, located in the defence area, have been temporarily closed owing to an advisory issued by the authorities,” said Kumar.

For any help on booking postal orders in Chandigarh, residents may dial customer care numbers 0172-2711765, 2703325. Help can also be sought through the Postinfo mobile application. For cash withdrawal at doorstep, the nearest post office or the area postman can be contacted through the mobile app. The Chandigarh India Post Payments Bank branch manager can also be reached at 9417111654.