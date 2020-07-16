Powercom, Transco protesters booked for flouting social distancing norms

Sections
A case was registered against the protesters under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the IPC and 51 of the Disaster Management Act at the Phase-11 police station on Thursday

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A day after members of the Powercom and Transco Contract Employees Union of Punjab staged a protest outside Labour Bhawan in Mohali’s Phase-10 for reinstatement of retrenched workers and other demands, the local police registered a case against them for violating social distancing norms.

The protesters on Wednesday demanded reinstatement of retrenched workers and immediate resumption of the work order system in the Barnala circle. They also wanted contract employees’ jobs to be made permanent and jobs and compensation given to family members of power workers who died on duty.

Police said around seven persons had been booked in the case, including Balihar Singh, state president of the union, Virinder Singh, general secretary and Rajesh Kumar, vice president.



“We have registered a FIR as the protesters flouted the social distancing norms. No statement of any person has been registered as yet,” said inspector Jagdeep Singh, station house officer, Phase-11 police station.

It is to be noted; around 150 persons took part in the protest on Wednesday.

The stir was part of a massive state-wide protest staged by the contract workers across Punjab on Wednesday.

The widows and parents of the deceased employees were also present.

