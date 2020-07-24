Sections
Home / Chandigarh / PPCB announces relaxation for industries

PPCB announces relaxation for industries

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has announced some relaxations for the industries, including extension of validity of statutory clearances without inspection.A...

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 22:05 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has announced some relaxations for the industries, including extension of validity of statutory clearances without inspection.

A spokesperson said that the move is aimed at encouraging investments in the state amid the pandemic. Detailed guidelines to this effect have been issued by the PPCB which finalised the relaxations on directives of the CM, during its 184th meeting.

PPCB chairman Prof SS Marwaha said the board has extended validity of consent to establish/operate, authorisation, registration and any other mandatory regulatory clearances up to July 30, in view of the covid crisis.

Validity of the said clearances has also been extended up to March 31, 2021, with certain stipulations on submission of application without conduct of any inspection by the board.



To ensure participatory regulatory compliance of environmental regulations, industries operating without consent of the board have been given time till December 31 to apply for clearance under the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme (VDS). They can do so with exemption to deposit consent fee prior to November 1, 2018 and payment of one-time notional fee of Rs 5,000.

Further, to facilitate brick kilns to obtain consent under the Water Act, 1974, their owners have been given exemption from depositing the consent fees prior to November 1, 2018.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records 100+ cases for third day in row
Jul 24, 2020 23:10 IST
Gurugram: Decline in positivity rate in Sohna, more Covid testing camps to be held
Jul 24, 2020 23:09 IST
In two weeks of lockdown, 128 illegal registries done: RTI reply
Jul 24, 2020 23:09 IST
Recent spate of crimes, internet calls: What led sleuths to Bhondsi Jail DSP
Jul 24, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.