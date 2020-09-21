Sections
PPCB conducts checks at dyeing units in Ludhiana, collect five samples

Acting on complaints against owners of dyeing units dumping untreated waste into MC sewer lines

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

: With residents and elected representatives complaining against owners of dyeing units dumping untreated waste into the municipal corporation (MC) sewer lines, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) conducted a surprise inspection at 10 units in Focal point areas on Sunday.

As per the information, two teams were formed for the inspections and they collected samples from five units.

PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai said, ”As per sources, dyeing units dump waste in the sewer lines on weekends as government offices remain closed. The teams firstly inspected the sewer lines in the area. After spotting the colourful waste in the lines, raids were then conducted in the nearby dyeing units. The team suspected that untreated waste was being dumped in the sewer lines by five units, out of which four were dumping colourful waste. The samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory for testing.”

MLA Sanjay Talwar has been complaining against dumping of untreated waste in the MC lines for a long time, which adds to the pollution in buddha nullah. Also excessive dumping of waste chokes sewer lines in different parts of his constituency, Talwar said.

