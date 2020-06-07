Sections
PPCB fines Zirakpur builder Rs 84 lakh for environmental violations

PPCB fines Zirakpur builder Rs 84 lakh for environmental violations

The violations include non renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) related to pollution and disposal of septic tank waste, PPCB has said, asking for the fine to be deposited within 15 days

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:05 IST

By Hillary Victor, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mohali: The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 84 lakh for environmental violations on Barnala Builders who own the commercial project Maya Magnesia in Singhpura village of Zirakpur.

The violations include non renewal of no objection certificate (NOC) related to pollution and disposal of septic tank waste, it has been learnt.

The PPCB said that the NOC for pollution acquired by the builder on November 23, 2016, for development of the four acre project was valid only up to November 22, 2017, with certain conditions. But the builder, despite show cause notices, had not applied for extension to the Board under the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of pollution ) Act, 1981.

PPCB officials who had visited the site in January detected a number of violations. Six borewells were being used to extract groundwater to stop the outflow/seepage in the basement area. Domestic effluent generated from the washroom used by 120 labourers was being discharged in a septic tank (installed by the builder in 2018) and thereafter lifted by using a tanker to be disposed of at an undisclosed location, in violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the conditions of the expired NOC.



“The act and conduct of the promoter company relating to the disposal of wastewater of the septic tank to an unknown place by using a tanker during the period from July 1, 2018, up to the date of making the statement on January 21, 2020, is a serious violation of the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, in the furtherance of degrading the environment,” a PPCB statement said.

The board asked the builder to deposit the fine within 15 days, failing which necessary action would be taken to recover it.

Even after repeated attempts, however, Satish Jindal, managing director of the project did not respond to calls or messages.

