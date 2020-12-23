Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Pre-book for tele-consultation at PGIMER

Pre-book for tele-consultation at PGIMER

In the thick of Covid-19, the institute had suspended OPDs, and launched tele-consultation for non-Covid patients

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has restarted online facility for patients to pre-book for tele-consultation.

In the thick of Covid-19, the institute had suspended OPDs, and launched tele-consultation for non-Covid patients,which has gained popularity over time.

PGIMER director Jagat Ram said the number of tele-consultation cards made per day has increased from around 500 to 1,600, which has led to need to increase the quantum of this service to meet the growing demand.

To avail the facility, patients can visit pgimer.edu.in, click on the patient care services tab on the home page, followed by tele-consultation services and pre-registration for telemedicine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Covid-19: Positivity rate in Delhi falls below 1%
by Anonna Dutt
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
by Anvit Srivastava

latest news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Learning to beat a virus
by Binayak Dasgupta
Six more UK returnees test positive, 50 quarantined
by Anvit Srivastava
UK avoids nomination of Khalistan supporter to the House of Lords
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.