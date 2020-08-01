Pre-nursery to Class 8: 843 apply on Day 1 of admissions in Chandigarh government schools

Sections
There are 17,867 seats up for grabs in 115 government schools

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As many as 843 forms for admissions to pre-nursery to Class 8 in government schools were received on Friday.

There are 17,867 seats up for grabs in 115 government schools as per data uploaded by the UT education department on their website.

For admissions, the schools have been divided into 20 clusters. Separate forms are required to be filled for each cluster. Around 4,000 seats are available for entry-level admissions that will be held through a draw of lots.

Director school education (DSE) Rubinderjit Singh Brar said that the first day passed without any glitch or confusion.



The DSE informed that students can submit applications online till August 14.

Allocation of seats for pre-primary classes will be done before August 21, primary classes before August 28 and upper primary classes before August 31.

In accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) norms, the admission in government schools is done as per the neighborhood concept (school nearest to the residence).

There are a total of 115 government schools in the city, including 40 senior secondary schools, 53 high schools, 13 middle schools, 8 primary schools, and one nursery school. Only those candidates who are presently not studying in any of these government schools will be eligible to apply for admission.

14,028 FORMS RECEIVED FOR CLASS 11

A total of 14,028 forms have been received for admission to Class 11, for which online registration was extended till August 3. There are 12,815 seats available in government schools across the city. As many as 17,114 candidates got themselves registered online and 14,962 paid the registration fees of Rs 130 online.

