Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Pre-primary students in Ludhiana dist to be tested remotely

Pre-primary students in Ludhiana dist to be tested remotely

Oral tests will be held between November 18 to 21 via calls or video conferencing

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:02 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

As many as 35,600 students of pre-primary classes from government schools in the district will be evaluated via call or through video conferencing between November 18 to 21.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Lalit Kishore Ghai, director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), has instructed the district education officer (elementary) and block primary education officers that no student be asked to report to school to appear for the assessment and the testing be conducted remotely.

The council will send list of questions to be asked a day before the exam. The teachers must inform parents regarding when the exam will be held so they are available to guide their wards and help them appear for the evaluation.

As per guidelines, teachers have been directed to evaluate 15 students daily and coordinate with parents so that every child can appear.



In the last eight months, PPTs related to social, moral and creative development of students have been sent to parents and teachers have explained basic concepts to the kids via virtual platforms.

Teachers have also conducted activities where students narrated poems and stories online to improve their communication skills. For their creative development, students participated in a plethora of activities including drawing and clay modelling.

District education officer (elementary), Rajinder Kaur, said: “Teachers had conducted meetings with parents last month and told them about the assessment exam. The teachers are also in touch with the students and regularly send them material to help them understand the concepts. Schools which have a large number of students in pre-primary classes will be helped by team members of “Parho Punjab Parhao Punjab” and buddy groups formed by the education department.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

‘Medical microrobots’ among 2020 science breakthroughs
Nov 09, 2020 23:23 IST
Anvay Naik suicide case: Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami
Nov 09, 2020 23:22 IST
Maharashtra government mulls expanding capacity of islanding system to avoid power outage in Mumbai
Nov 09, 2020 23:21 IST
Resolution to hike water tariff to rock Ludhiana MC house meet
Nov 09, 2020 23:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.