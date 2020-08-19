Preparations for PU teachers’ body elections kick off amid pandemic

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has appointed a returning officer for the elections that were due to be conducted in August.

However, the elections have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the elections for the office-bearers of PUTA were held on August 21.

Besides representing concerns of the PU teachers, PUTA’s president is also a member of the senate and various committees where teachers’ interests are involved.

Vijay Nagpal, who has been the returning officer for the previous elections as well, has been given the charge again this year.

With this, the teachers’ body has started working on the modalities to conduct the elections in line with Covid-19 protocols and will soon meet to finalise the schedule for polling. Around 800 faculty members of the university will cast their votes to elect the office-bearers.

Recently, in view of the rising Covid-19 cases, Panjab University had deferred the senate polls, set to begin on August 24, for two months.

Nagpal said, “Nothing is finalised yet, but we are planning to stagger the polling this year.”

Before the PUTA elections are conducted, a preliminary list of members is released, followed by a final list of voters after which the candidates file nominations. The nomination papers undergo scrutiny before the final list of candidates is released.

Rajesh Gill, who has been the body’s president for the past three terms, said the returning officer will advise on conducting the polls smoothly amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Khalid, a member of the PUTA executive, has written to the PUTA secretary, stating that since the membership drive had not taken place, how can the returning officer determine the voters’ eligibility.