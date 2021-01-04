Sections
Prithviraj Kapoor’s sister wants to visit father’s Peshawar haveli, now to be a museum

Thrilled by the Pakistan government’s decision to preserve her father’s haveli as a heritage museum, Shanta Kapoor Dhawan lets her thoughts wander down its corridors

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 19:00 IST

By Nirupama Dutt, Hindustan Times Gurgaon

Shanta Kapoor Dhawan, younger sister of Prithvi Raj Kapoor in Gurgaon. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Gurgaon: Soaking in the sun in the lawns of her Gurgaon home, Shanta Kapoor Dhawan, 93, younger and favourite sister of theatre and movie star, the late Prithviraj Kapoor, describes another house with great accuracy: The one that her father built in Pakistan’s Peshawar. “There were 40 rooms in our sprawling five-storey haveli, but our happiest moments were spent in the family baithak (sitting room) on the first floor in the evening where the elders would talk, sitting on the floor, their backs supported by bolsters dotting the carpeted floor. We children would huddle there munching on nuts and dry fruit after a long day of fun and play”.

Dhawan has been relieved and thrilled in equal measure to learn that the threat to demolish the haveli has been averted and that the Pakistan government with the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonwala now plans to renovate and turn it into a museum.

Two years to build haveli

Aunt to the great showman Raj Kapoor, though two years younger to him, Dhawan says, “My father Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor would tell us that it took two years to build the mansion which was completed in 1922. In fact my brother Trilok Kapoor and nephew Raj were born here. However, destiny took us to Kolkata and then Mumbai when Prithviraj Bhapa became a star. But I remember every nook and corner of the haveli the way it was,” she says.

Dhawan’s adolescent school years were spent Kolkata and adulthood in the glamour of Mumbai with yesteryear heroines like Nargis, Meena Kumari and Munawar Sultana for friends. After marriage she moved to Jamshedpur with her engineer husband and brought up her two sons and two daughters there.



Now living with her younger son in Gurgaon, she says: “Of late I still see the Peshawar home in my dreams with its floral patterns and jharokhas hanging over balconies and the large inner courtyard where I learned to hop, skip and jump. I yearn to go there just once as I am the last living Kapoor for whom it was home.”

When Raj Kapoor’s sons visited

Earlier in 1990, actors Randhir and the late Rishi Kapoor, sons of Raj Kapoor, had visited the haveli and requested that it be preserved as a museum. It was after Rishi Kapoor’s death last April that the Pakistan government started finding ways and means to preserve the building as well as thespian Dilip Kumar’s family home close by. The final go- ahead for the museum came at the instance of Pakistan premier Imran Khan.

Dhawan recalls, “Both Raj and Dilip Kumar were Peshawar friends and the friendship blossomed in Mumbai when both struggled and then rose to great heights in films. I am a witness to that era from Peshawar to stardom”.

