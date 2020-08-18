Private hospitals in Mohali asked to increase critical Covid care bed capacity

Hospitals in Mohali have to add more beds to their Covid care facilities. (HT Photo/For representation only)

Private hospitals in Mohali were on Tuesday asked by deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan to increase tertiary (or specialised) Covid care bed capacity as a buffer when cases were surging even as an adequate number of beds were available.

Dayalan was speaking at a meeting with the representatives of government and private health institutions.

Most of the institutes agreed to make more ventilator equipped beds available.

To others who said they did not have the requisite infrastructure, Dayalan said, the “district administration will facilitate setting up of L3 facilities (dealing with complicated or critical cases) and provide ventilators and paramedics to private hospitals to meet the challenge unitedly.”

He also added that the district administration had procured 30 ventilators which would be installed by Thursday in selected institutes.

There was enough respiratory care equipment in stock including the oxygen cylinders, oxygen - flow masks, hospital beds, ventilators and personal protection kits, Dayalan added.

The DC also made it clear that no Covid patient requiring tertiary care would be declined admission without permission from the expert referral committee.

The committee, comprising the civil surgeon and doctors from other government and private hospitals, has access to bed status in every health institution on real time basis. It is empowered to move a patient from L2 to L3 (critical care centres) or vice versa depending on his or her condition.

The administration will also conduct ‘moblile-testing’ by running vans to conduct random rapid tests in the areas around large industries and spots such as labour chowk to increase the testing range. Besides, the district had appointed dedicated teams to continue surveying areas especially the containment zones and keep a tab on Covid spread there.