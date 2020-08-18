Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Private hospitals in Mohali asked to increase critical Covid care bed capacity

Private hospitals in Mohali asked to increase critical Covid care bed capacity

Hospitals without infrastructure will be helped by the district administration to set up facilities for complicated or critical cases

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Hospitals in Mohali have to add more beds to their Covid care facilities. (HT Photo/For representation only)

Private hospitals in Mohali were on Tuesday asked by deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan to increase tertiary (or specialised) Covid care bed capacity as a buffer when cases were surging even as an adequate number of beds were available.

Dayalan was speaking at a meeting with the representatives of government and private health institutions.

Most of the institutes agreed to make more ventilator equipped beds available.

To others who said they did not have the requisite infrastructure, Dayalan said, the “district administration will facilitate setting up of L3 facilities (dealing with complicated or critical cases) and provide ventilators and paramedics to private hospitals to meet the challenge unitedly.”



He also added that the district administration had procured 30 ventilators which would be installed by Thursday in selected institutes.

There was enough respiratory care equipment in stock including the oxygen cylinders, oxygen - flow masks, hospital beds, ventilators and personal protection kits, Dayalan added.

The DC also made it clear that no Covid patient requiring tertiary care would be declined admission without permission from the expert referral committee.

The committee, comprising the civil surgeon and doctors from other government and private hospitals, has access to bed status in every health institution on real time basis. It is empowered to move a patient from L2 to L3 (critical care centres) or vice versa depending on his or her condition.

The administration will also conduct ‘moblile-testing’ by running vans to conduct random rapid tests in the areas around large industries and spots such as labour chowk to increase the testing range. Besides, the district had appointed dedicated teams to continue surveying areas especially the containment zones and keep a tab on Covid spread there.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Handling border dispute part of Xi Jinping’s doctrine: China
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
State to provide insurance cover for private doctors, NGOs, activists working on frontline
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
Dog stuck in empty water reservoir for over a week rescued
Aug 18, 2020 23:26 IST
20mn rural houses got tap water in 2019; total at 51mn
Aug 18, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.