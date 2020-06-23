Private hospitals suspend services in protest of Punjab Clinical Establishment ordinance

Demanding rollback of the Punjab Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Ordinance, the Punjab edition of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) suspended all medical services at private hospitals across the state on Tuesday.

The ordinance is set to come into force from July 1. Doctors say the ordinance is being hurriedly implemented amid the pandemic though it has not been discussed and passed in the Punjab assembly.

IMA president Dr Navjot Singh Dahyia said, “Around 10,000 doctors affiliated with the association are unhappy over two recent decisions of the state government, including the PCE ordinance and the hike in MBBS fee.”

“We want both decisions to be withdrawn and had issued an ultimatum to the government two weeks ago. A memorandum was also submitted to the administration and MLAs. However, the government failed to address our demands,” said Rakesh Vig convener of the IMA action committee.

“All hospitals and clinics of the state will keep services suspended on Tuesday,” he said.

‘GOVT TRYING TO HIDE ITS FAILURE’

“The government wants to bring private healthcare in Punjab under its thumb to control the sector through the backdoor. This is being done to hide its own failure in providing quality and affordable healthcare to people, which is the fundamental duty of any government,” the IMA members said in the memorandum.

Association members said the acts needed to regulate hospitals and doctors had already been implemented by the Punjab Medical Council and MCI in all respects and the hospital buildings were being regulated by local building laws. Hence, there was no need for an extra regulatory body.

Members said if the government failed to accept their demands, including providing a one-year extension to the hospital to install sewerage treatment plants, the state council will decide the further course of action on June 28.