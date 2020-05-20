Private school in Patiala demands annual, admission, Christmas party, library, trip fee

Schools are allowed to charge tuition fee, without annual hike, provided they are providing online classes during the lockdown. (Representative Image )

Violating the state government’s order, a private school in Patiala has asked parents of Class-11 students to deposit the fee for the next academic session.

The school, British Co-Ed High School, has not just demanded the admission fee but also the annual fee, calendar fee, Christmas party fee, library fee and fee for the annual trip.

The school’s administration has asked parents to deposit Rs 88,900 before May 21. The school started online classes for those who have already paid the fee on Wednesday.

The state education department has directed private schools not to collect fee during the lockdown. The education department had issued an order in this regard in March.

Schools are allowed to charge tuition fee, without annual hike, provided they are providing online classes during the lockdown.

Despite the government’s instructions, British Co-Ed High School has asked 50 parents to deposit the fee, which comprises Rs 58,000 tuition fee, Rs 11,800 annual fee, Rs 16,500 admission fee, Rs 600 for the calendar and Christmas fee, Rs 1,000 library fee and Rs 1,000 for the annual trip.

The school’s administration had asked parents to deposit Rs 88,900 before May 21. ( HT PHOTO )

12 PARENTS COULDN’T SUBMIT THE FEE

A distressed mother, on condition of anonymity, said, “How will I will arrange Rs 90,000 out of the blue? Thursday is the last date of fee submission.”

“There are 50 students in Class 11. As many as 12 parents failed to arrange the school fee. The school started providing online classes to the students who did pay the fee and barred the others,” she said.

Another parent said, “The school administration has asked a few parents to submit the fee in two instalments but we have asked the administration to charge the fee on a quarterly basis.”

The principal says classes will be repeated for those who haven’t paid yet. ( HT PHOTO )

NOT FORCING PARENTS TO PAY: PRINCIPAL

Executive principal Kiren Harika said, “We are not forcing anyone to pay the fee. We have given them the option to pay in instalments. If someone is still having trouble paying the fee, we can discuss the matter.”

On excluding students from online classes, she said, “The online classes are just in the initial stage. The syllabus will be repeated for those who haven’t paid yet.”

District education officer, secondary, Harinder Kaur, said, “Private schools can only charge tuition fee and only those schools that are providing online classes can charge the fee. We will take strict action against the schools that demand fee. I will look into the school in question.”

She said, “I will write to a senior officer and take action against the school if it has defaulted on the orders. The action that will be taken against the school will be decided by a high-ranking official.”

Education minister Vijay Inder Singla did not respond to calls and messages.