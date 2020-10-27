Privatisation of power department: UT administration to issue bid next month

In a bid to complete the privatisation process of the Chandigarh electricity department, the UT administration will issue the bid document by November end.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Monday between UT officials, Union power ministry officials and transaction consultant Deloitte. Chairing the meeting, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The interests of serving employees of power department and that of consumers in Chandigarh will be protected.”

While the power ministry officials were insisting on administration issuing the bid documents by next week, the administration officials stated that greater clarity was required on a number of issues, so more time was required.

The process of privatisation will be gradual – first corporatisation of the department will take place and then privatisation will be done.

A trust will be constituted that will pay the salaries and other emoluments to the employees. An assessment of the housing needs of employees is also being reviewed.

The administration has initiated the privatisation process on the instructions of the central government. The consultant has been appointed by the Centre