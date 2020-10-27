Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Privatisation of power department: UT administration to issue bid next month

Privatisation of power department: UT administration to issue bid next month

In a bid to complete the privatisation process of the Chandigarh electricity department, the UT administration will issue the bid document by November end.A meeting in this...

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

In a bid to complete the privatisation process of the Chandigarh electricity department, the UT administration will issue the bid document by November end.

A meeting in this regard was held here on Monday between UT officials, Union power ministry officials and transaction consultant Deloitte. Chairing the meeting, UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “The interests of serving employees of power department and that of consumers in Chandigarh will be protected.”

While the power ministry officials were insisting on administration issuing the bid documents by next week, the administration officials stated that greater clarity was required on a number of issues, so more time was required.

The process of privatisation will be gradual – first corporatisation of the department will take place and then privatisation will be done.

A trust will be constituted that will pay the salaries and other emoluments to the employees. An assessment of the housing needs of employees is also being reviewed.

The administration has initiated the privatisation process on the instructions of the central government. The consultant has been appointed by the Centre

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Air pollution may hinder India’s fight against Covid-19, say scientists
Oct 26, 2020 20:39 IST
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
Oct 26, 2020 22:27 IST
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
‘Worried about bowling resources in Ishant, Bhuvi’s absence’: Aakash Chopra
Oct 26, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

Ex-NDA minister Dilip Ray gets 3-year jail in coal case
Oct 27, 2020 01:18 IST
Cat smells macaroni, doesn’t appear to be its biggest fan
Oct 27, 2020 01:17 IST
3 PDP leaders quit after Mehbooba Mufti’s flag remark
Oct 27, 2020 01:13 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Preview: DCneed to bounce back to seal play-off berth
Oct 27, 2020 01:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.