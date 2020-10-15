Pro Khalistan graffiti on govt buildings in Punjab village

Miscreants painted the walls of a school and other buildings with graffiti which read ‘Referendum 2020’. (HT Photo)

Pro Khalistan graffiti appeared on the walls of three government properties in Dirba village of Sangrur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Referendum 2020 ‘ was found painted on the walls as well as gates of the Government Primary School, Committee Ghar and an adjoining building.

Police are investigating the matter and have yet to identify the accused.

“The slogans were written by miscreants last night. We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information,” said Jagbir Singh, SHO of Dirba police station.

Mohit Kumar, DSP Dirba, said, “We are probing the matter and a case will be registered soon.”