Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Pro Khalistan graffiti on govt buildings in Punjab village

Pro Khalistan graffiti on govt buildings in Punjab village

The graffiti, Referendum 2020, was painted on the walls and gates of the Government Primary School, Committee Ghar and an adjoining building

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Miscreants painted the walls of a school and other buildings with graffiti which read ‘Referendum 2020’. (HT Photo)

Pro Khalistan graffiti appeared on the walls of three government properties in Dirba village of Sangrur on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Referendum 2020 ‘ was found painted on the walls as well as gates of the Government Primary School, Committee Ghar and an adjoining building.

Police are investigating the matter and have yet to identify the accused.

“The slogans were written by miscreants last night. We reached the spot immediately after receiving the information,” said Jagbir Singh, SHO of Dirba police station.

Mohit Kumar, DSP Dirba, said, “We are probing the matter and a case will be registered soon.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:05 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Oct 15, 2020 15:06 IST

latest news

Sania Mirza-Izhaan and Arjun Rampal-Arik rain cuteness alert on Internet
Oct 15, 2020 16:02 IST
China defends controversial Tibet labour program
Oct 15, 2020 16:01 IST
Ever wondered how giraffes eat grass? They do it quite ‘majestically’. Watch
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Oct 15, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.