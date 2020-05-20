Sections
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Probe role of senior Congmen in Khanna illegal distillery case’

‘Probe role of senior Congmen in Khanna illegal distillery case’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Amarinder Singh to take action against the kingpins in the Khanna illegal distillery case by investigating the alleged role of...

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Amarinder Singh to take action against the kingpins in the Khanna illegal distillery case by investigating the alleged role of Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Khanna MLA Gurkirat Kotli and his Payal counterpart Lakhbir Singh Lakha instead of doing a cover-up by arresting the small fish.

In a press release, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said though the government arrested one of the frontmen running the illegal distillery-cum-bottling plant, the action was too late. “We demand that the government enquire into the role of Congress leaders who patronised the accused.”

Grewal said it was shameful that the Khanna police took a fortnight to take action against Kulwinder Singh Kala despite a huge public outcry only because he enjoyed the patronage of the Khanna MLA and senior Congress leaders.

“This is the second time the Congress government has taken action against small fish in the Rs 5,600 crore excise scam case. Earlier, in the Ghanaur illegal distillery case the government took action against two local Congress leaders, including a sarpanch, instead of arresting party legislators Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Kamboj who were the kingpins in the case.”



The Akali leader said strict action was needed in the case to break the politico- liquor mafia nexus as well end the Congress leaders’ bootlegging business that was endangering the lives of thousands of people. He said an independent inquiry should be ordered into the case by a central agency or a sitting judge of the high court.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Forced to pay 18% interest on delayed payments, Punjab Fabric Association files complaint with PMO
May 21, 2020 04:55 IST
Resumption of bus service comes as big relief to people stranded in Ludhiana
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Disclose financial fallout from coronavirus, Sebi tells firms
May 21, 2020 04:53 IST
Centre, states look towards markets to fill funding gaps
May 21, 2020 04:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.