‘Probe role of senior Congmen in Khanna illegal distillery case’

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday asked chief minister Amarinder Singh to take action against the kingpins in the Khanna illegal distillery case by investigating the alleged role of Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, Khanna MLA Gurkirat Kotli and his Payal counterpart Lakhbir Singh Lakha instead of doing a cover-up by arresting the small fish.

In a press release, SAD leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said though the government arrested one of the frontmen running the illegal distillery-cum-bottling plant, the action was too late. “We demand that the government enquire into the role of Congress leaders who patronised the accused.”

Grewal said it was shameful that the Khanna police took a fortnight to take action against Kulwinder Singh Kala despite a huge public outcry only because he enjoyed the patronage of the Khanna MLA and senior Congress leaders.

“This is the second time the Congress government has taken action against small fish in the Rs 5,600 crore excise scam case. Earlier, in the Ghanaur illegal distillery case the government took action against two local Congress leaders, including a sarpanch, instead of arresting party legislators Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Kamboj who were the kingpins in the case.”

The Akali leader said strict action was needed in the case to break the politico- liquor mafia nexus as well end the Congress leaders’ bootlegging business that was endangering the lives of thousands of people. He said an independent inquiry should be ordered into the case by a central agency or a sitting judge of the high court.