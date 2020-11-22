Projects sought by Chandigarh councillors caught up in MC-UT admn mire

While the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to act on the development projects sought by its councillors, ruing paucity of funds, the UT administration, too, has left them high and dry.

There are more than 70 major works and projects, most of them requested by the councillors for their wards, that are awaiting either the approval of the UT administration or implementation.

As per a list prepared by MC, the incomplete works range from construction of community centres, booth markets and underground escalators to road works, underground parking, transfer of properties, bus stops, cleaning of seasonal rivulets, creation of primary health centres, etc. Many of these works are pending for several years now, in some cases for the entire elapsed period of the current MC House.

The list was collated by collecting information from the councillors. “The list has been prepared so that MC officials can follow up on the pending approvals or implementation with UT’s departments concerned,” said a senior MC official.

‘Not able to face electorate’s ire’

With the MC elections less than a year away, the councillors are worried their electorate will put them under the scanner for non-delivery of promised works. “There is nobody listening to us, neither the administration nor the MC,” said Satish Kumar Kainth, Congress councillor.

For the pending works in his ward, Kainth blames the administration’s non-responsiveness. “Even after approvals in place, the renovation of the primary health centre in Palsora village hasn’t started. A 300-ft approach road is pending completion in the village for more than three years now. The Chandigarh Housing Board has not yet started work on the green park in Sector 56 even though approval is in.”

Hira Negi, a councillor from BJP, said, “There is a provision of a sampark centre at the Sector 50 community centre, but the administration has yet to set it up. The construction of the community centre and booth market in Sector 63 is also pending.”

In BJP councillor Sunita Dhawan’s ward, 15 works are awaiting execution. Even for the pruning of trees in Sectors 23, 24 and 36, Dhawan said no action had been taken by the UT engineering department. “The construction of the skating rink in Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 23, even though approved, is pending implementation. We keep contacting the officials but only get assurances,” she said.

Even in the ward of mayor Raj Bala Malik, the cleaning of vegetation from the bed of Patiala Ki Rao, a seasonal rivulet, is pending with the UT engineering department, despite Malik writing to the UT chief engineer on the issue.

Works approved as per priority: Adviser

UT adviser Manoj Parida said, “There is a priority list of works, which will be approved and implemented in order.”

Arun Sood, former mayor and BJP state president, said, “Lack of coordination between the administration and MC is the main reason for the pendency of works. The meetings of MC and the administration coordination committee should be restarted on priority for resolving such issues.”