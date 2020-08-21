Promotion policy to continue for faculty of PU’s dental college

The promotion policy framed in 2007 by Panjab University will continue for the promotion avenues of faculty members of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

This has been recommended by the committee headed by Ashok Goyal. The recommendation of the committee was approved in the last meeting of the PU syndicate, the report of which has been recently submitted to Punjab and Haryana high court. The HC, in its order in June last year, had directed PU and the Dental Council of India (DCI) to decide on a promotion policy for the faculty of the dental college.

In May last year, as many as 37 faculty members of PU’s dental college had approached the HC arguing that PU has framed a promotion policy/career advancement scheme as per the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the faculty of all other colleges. However, the benefit of the same is not being given to the dental institute’s faculty, the members had told the court.

The report tabled in the July 13 meeting of the PU syndicate recommended that the existing promotion policy framed in 2007 already has promotional avenues and stands implemented, be continued to be followed for the promotion/appointment at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, subject to the availability of the post as per the statutory scheme applicable in the state of Punjab.

As per the report of the committee, the promotion policy framed in 2007 was also approved by the University’s Board of Finance and subsequently by the senate, which is the apex governing body of the university. The committee has said that the faculty in January 2007 has moved a memorandum seeking pay scales and promotions at par with the dental/medical in Punjab and Chandigarh which was submitted to the BoF.

The report states that PU senate in its meeting in March 2007 has approved the recommendation of the BoF which includes qualification, experience, pay scale and promotion policy, the minimum eligibility condition for the promotion of the teaching faculty of PU’s dental college.

However, the faculty members of the dental colleges did not seem to be satisfied with the report of the panel. Ikreet Singh Bal, said, “It is very sad that a university of the stature is twisting facts about 2007 policy and about faculty having been given benefit under this policy. I think the university has proved that they do not have any intention of giving any opportunity to the dental faculty for career progression.”