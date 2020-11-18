Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Property tax: Now no-dues certificates to be mailed to Chandigarh taxpayers

Property tax: Now no-dues certificates to be mailed to Chandigarh taxpayers

The mayor said that people can now deposit their property tax dues and get the clearance certificates without having to make any requests

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Mayor Raj Bala Malik on Wednesday launched the facility of issuing clearance certificates to residents in respect of property tax paid by them and getting the certificates mailed to their residences without their having to make any requests.

While launching this facility at the command and control centre on municipal corporation (MC) office premises in the presence of MC commissioner KK Yadav and additional commissioner Anil Kumar Garg, the mayor said that the corporation will issue about 80,000 certificates within two months.She said that people can now deposit their property tax dues and get the clearance certificates without having to make any requests.

Garg said, “On the first day, the civic body issued 3,000 certificates.”

“The entire process will be completed within two months. The certificates will be mailed to the taxpayers through the postal service. It is a suo-motto service intended to encourage better compliance,” he added.

There are 1.40 lakh properties under the jurisdiction of the MC, of which 95,000 are taxable. All properties against which accounts are cleared and no property tax payments are due will automatically be issued the no-dues certificates.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST

latest news

Punjab and Haryana high court asks GMCH-32 to keep proceedings of NRI-seat counselling sealed
Nov 18, 2020 23:04 IST
Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued
Nov 18, 2020 23:02 IST
Pune reports 666 Covid cases, 19 deaths
Nov 18, 2020 23:00 IST
NGT imposes penalty of ₹2 lakh on Zirakpur, Banur MCs for poor waste mgmt
Nov 18, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.