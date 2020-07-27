Proposal to allow outdoor eating in Chandigarh on MC house agenda

Sections
The MC, which at present allows use of such space only for the evening from 7 pm to 10 pm, is likely to give permissions for additional hours from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:26 IST

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Utilising outdoor space for eateries has been suggested to help the Chandigarh municipal corporation earn more revenues. (HT photo/For representation only)

There’s good news for foodies as restaurants and food courtyards are likely to get permissions for using the space outside their premises for outdoor eating, not just for the evening, but for lunch and dinner hours too.

However, eatery owners will pay 50% to 100% more than the current charges to the municipal corporation (MC) for using the space.

The changes, suggested by the revenue generation committee, will be part of the MC general house meeting scheduled for July 30.

The MC, which at present allows use of such space only for the evening from 7 pm to 10 pm, is likely to give permissions for additional hours from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.



Costs to increase

Depending on the shop categories – day market, booth, bay shop or shop-cum-office (SCO) current charges vary between ₹3,000 to ₹7,000 per month.

This will be increased to ₹4,500 to ₹10,500 per month.

For location in the front or sides of the corner shops, current rates are likely to double. For day food markets such as sectors 15 and 11 where earlier there were no existing charges, ₹3,000 a month will be charged. Costs for booths will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹6,000 and for bay shops it will go up from ₹5,000 to ₹ 10,000 per month.

Charges for SCO/SCF will be higher at ₹14,000 from the ₹7,000 charged currently per month.

The revenue generation committee had at a meeting discussed how dhabas put up tables and chairs outside the premises for the whole day and explored the option of the MC allowing use of space for additional hours instead of a limited time in the evening.

Survey of eateries

It was proposed that the count of eateries in the city be calculated in a survey carried out by a sub-inspector (enforcement).

“The financially struggling MC is weighing various options to increase its revenues, and the revenue generation committee’s suggestion, if approved by the general house, will help the civic body double its revenues,” said an MC official on condition of anonymity.

The general house will also discuss disposing of waste at the waste processing plant and managing its RDF. Agenda regarding disposal of shops and booths in sector 17/22 subway, Sector 39-D and Mauli Jagran on leasehold is likely to be discussed too.

