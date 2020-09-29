Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Protest against farm bills: Abhay Chautala slams unavailable Sonepat DC

Protest against farm bills: Abhay Chautala slams unavailable Sonepat DC

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 20:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Rohtak

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala urged party workers to start canvassing for the Baroda bypoll. (HT Photo)

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala on Tuesday lambasted Sonepat deputy commissioner for not being present when the leader reached his office to submit a memorandum against the three farm laws.

The Ellenabad legislator alleged that Sonepat deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia and other administrative officials concerned left the office when their delegation visited the DC’s office.

“The DC excused himself on the pretext of ‘field work’ when our delegation reached his office to submit a memorandum against the three farm laws. In OP Chautala’s regime, officials will have to visit villages to solve peoples’ grievances,” he said.

“The BJP-JJP government is against farmers and has introduced the farm laws to destroy the farming community,” he said.

Abhay urged party workers to start canvassing for the Baroda bypoll. “People want to elect our nominee to save the state from the Congress and BJP-JJP,” he said.

