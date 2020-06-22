Protest at Rohtak varsity: ‘Govt should roll back its decision, promote all students’

Sections
As per the Haryana government’s notification issued on June 12, which was followed by the Rohtak varsity, the local students studying in the final year will have to appear for exams

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:49 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three days after Rohtak-based Maharshi Dayanand University announced the exam dates for final year students enrolled in 37 graduate, postgraduate and diploma courses, students’ bodies on Monday flayed the varsity’s decision, claiming it to be against the best interests of students.

As per the Haryana government’s notification issued on June 12, which was followed by the Rohtak varsity, the local students studying in the final year will have to appear for exams. For the students from outside Haryana, the average of all previous exams may be taken or they can opt either for taking the exam or improvement of grades later on by physical examination, if they haven’t taken any exam earlier.

The university will be conducting final year exams between July 6 and July 26.

Protesting against university vice-chancellor Rajbir Singh, the Indian National Students’ Organisation’s (INSO’s) vice-president, Deepak Malik, said the authorities made their decision while ignoring the health concerns of thousands of students.



“The V-C took the decision to conduct final year exams for local students without examining the ground report. Many of the university students belong to Sonepat, Jhajjar, Bhiwani and Rohtak, the districts which are witnessing a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. Many of students’ localities have been declared as containment zones. How they will come to appear in the exams? The varsity and government should roll back their decision and promote all students,” he added.

Calling the move unfair, Raman Dhaka, general secretary of INLD Students’ Organization (ISO), asked, “How can the government and varsities frame different rules for students studying on the same campus on the basis of their region? What is the guarantee that Covid-19 cases will not increase in July and all local students will be able to appear in the exams?”

Meanwhile, BS Sandhu, university controller of examination, said they had released the datesheet on the directions of the state government.

