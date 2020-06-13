Protesting in uniform leads to Chandigarh cop’s dismissal

Sections
Constable Subash Chander was dismissed for violating the Punjab Police Act by sitting on dharna in his uniform.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A constable of the Chandigarh Police has been dismissed from service for “misconduct” after he sat on a dharna outside the UT police headquarters at Sector 9 in January this year.

According to police, Chander had filed a complaint of corruption against his seniors. The complaint was dismissed following an inquiry, which was conveyed to him. Not satisfied by the result, he sought permission to sit on dharna, which was turned down. However, he proceeded with it, terming it “satyagrah”, following which an inquiry was marked against him. The probe indicted him, which led to his dismissal from service.

“Subash Chander is dismissed for misconduct,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, superintendent of police (headquarters).



Talking to HT, Chander said, “I was fighting corruption and have got one month to file an appeal. I will continue to fight.”

