Home / Chandigarh / Protests against farm laws: Haryana farmers to march to Delhi on November 18

Protests against farm laws: Haryana farmers to march to Delhi on November 18

The farmers will reach the Capital on November 26

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Karnal

(Representative Image/HT)

Thousands of farmers from the state will march to Delhi on foot in response to national farmer unions’ call and reach the Capital on November 26, said Bharitya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday.

“We will take out a protest march on National Highway 44 from November 18 from Shambu Boarder in Ambala and we will reach Delhi as per the schedule at 10am on November 26,” Charuni said after holding a state-level meeting in Kurukshetra.

“We will not clash with the police but will reach Delhi at any cost,” he said. Charuni said they had decided to take out bike rallies in all blocks of the state to invite farmers to the protest.

“A seven-member All India Kisan Coordination Committee, comprising several farmer organisations from across the country, will organise the protest ,” said Charuni, who is also a member of the committee.

Farmers are demanding withdrawal of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre and have demanded that the government continue to get minimum support price (MSP).

