Provide list of those with security cover but hold no public office: High court to Punjab govt

The Punjab and Haryana high court has asked the Punjab government to provide the list of those having security cover but are not holding any public office.

Also, the bench of Justice Jaishree Thakur directed the government to provide the number of people given security beyond the State Security Policy, 2013.

The directions came on a petition filed by former Punjab deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh who has challenged the state government’s move to withdraw his security cover on June 23.

As an interim measure, the court has asked state to provide him two security personnel.

In the plea filed on August 25, Devinder had told the court that despite having been provided security since 2018, his cover was withdrawn completely in a unilateral manner even as former MLAs are provided a minimum of two security personnel.He informed the court that he was placed under high-risk category in 1983 and survived an attack in 1991 in Fatehgarh Sahib.

In 2010, his complete security cover was withdrawn but it was restored after the high court’s intervention, he added.

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government withdrew four of his gunmen in March 2018 and with the fresh order he was left with no security cover and was told to get the same on payment basis, he had said.

The move, he claimed, was aimed at settling political scores as he had been critical of the present dispensation as part of his public duty.

The government had responded by stating that he is not entitled to security cover as an ex MLA as per the policy. To counter the claim, Devinder had submitted details of some former MLAs who have been provided security cover by the state.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 27.