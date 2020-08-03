Providing equal opportunities to women a priority: Haryana CM

A girl from an orphanage tying a rakhi on the wrist of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday interacted with 650 women from various fields during a webinar ‘Mhari Baat, Mhare Manohar Ke Sath’ on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, an official spokesperson said.

Women from various fields, including renowned singer Himani Kapoor, Class 12 toppers, vice-chancellors of various universities, lawyers, doctors and panchayat representatives participated in the webinar.

Khattar also spelled out the initiatives taken by his government for the empowerment of women, saying providing equal opportunities to them was a priority.

During the interaction, Khattar was asked a question on women safety by Archana Chaudhary from Karnal’s Shamgarh village, who said he has been living in California for five years and driving a truck there.

“I drive a truck in the United States. When I drive at night, I feel equally safe as I do during the day. Can women get such an atmosphere in Haryana? Can they feel equally safe if they go out during late nights? What steps the state government have taken to make sure that women feel safe and secure,” she asked.

Responding to it, the CM said his government has opened 31 women police stations in the state and claimed of making tough laws with zero tolerance towards crimes against women. He said the government has been laying a lot of emphasis on women’s education and providing them equal opportunities to progress.

“We hope that situation is created (when women across the state can freely go out during late night hours), let us see how it goes,” he said.

A student from Mewat’s Nuh, Shaheen Khan, drew Khattar’s attention towards the need for doing more towards women education in the district.

Khattar said the state government has taken several steps to uplift education standards in Mewat, identified as among 115 districts lagging on specific development parameters by the Centre.

“Education, health and employment have been our focus for the district for the past few years,” he said.

Khattar said if the coronavirus situation prolongs, the government will contemplate giving smartphones or tablets to some schoolchildren. Khattar said on Monday, he will lay the foundation stone of 10 colleges through video conferencing on Raksha Bandhan, which will be set up in far flung areas of various districts.

Ensure sufficient buses operate on Raksha Bandhan: Haryana transport minister to roadways

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma on Sunday directed the roadways authorities to ensure that the buses in sufficient numbers operate as per the demand of the passengers in view of Raksha Bandhan so that the public doesn’t face any inconvenience.

“A passenger without a mask will not be allowed to board the bus,” the minister said.

Sharma said in view of Covid-19, presently buses were operating with 50% passenger strength while adhering to the social distancing norms.

However, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, to ensure hassle-free travel for people of the state, all depot general managers have been instructed to operate sufficient numbers of buses as per the demand.

He said during the movement of buses, it will be ensured that social distancing norms are being followed and sanitisers are available.

‘For the 1st time in 14 yrs, govt will collect bus fare from women on such auspicious day’

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday asked the state government to allow women travel free of cost in the roadways buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Asking the state government to reconsider its decision of stopping free bus service for women on the day of Raksha Bandhan, Hooda said. “This will be for the first time in 14 years that the state government will collect bus fare from women on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.”

He said the Congress government had started this free bus service for women of the state on Raksha Bandhan. The former chief minister said instead of providing relief to women, the BJP-JJP coalition government has taken back whatever concessions were given to them.

Demanding that the government should run more buses to avoid crowding and ensure social distancing, he said there could be no justification for removing a one-day waiver for women on one of the most important festivals of the year.