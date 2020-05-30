Sections
PSEB declares Class 5, 8, 10 results on official website

The Punjab School Education Board declared results of Class 5, 8 and 10 on the basis of grading system, on Friday. The results have been uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in...

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Punjab School Education Board declared results of Class 5, 8 and 10 on the basis of grading system, on Friday. The results have been uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com.

Meanwhile, Punjab school education minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE). He said that the PSEB will conduct examinations of the open school, golden chance, improvement and other additional subjects at matriculation level as these students are not covered under the CCE criteria.

He added that the datesheet for open school, golden chance, improvement and additional subject examinations will soon be uploaded on the board’s website. He said after reviewing the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Punjab, the datesheet of Class 12 examinations will also be released.

Singla said results have been declared as per directions and recommendations of CM Captain Amarinder Singh. He said the education department will ensure safe environment while conducting examinations in view of the pandemic.



